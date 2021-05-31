Residents express anguish over opening of wine shop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Residents of Vikas Nagar near Sarwal expressed their anguish over opening of wine shop in their area.

As per reports, a large number of people including women assembled near Vikas Nagar outside a newly established wine shop and held protest.

Amid slogans against the administration, the protesting residents said that they will not allow the wine shop to open in their area.

The wine shop is located near a coaching centre and temple, so it is not justified to open the wine shop here, a resident said, adding that they will continue their protest if wine shops are opened in their areas.

“We have given application signed by the residents to concerned authorities in which we mentioned that opening of wine shop in our area is not acceptable to us”, a woman protestor said, adding that they will not allow the wine shops to open in our residential area.

“Women, school going children and other people feel insecure after opening of the wine shop in our residential area”, the protesting people said, adding that if the Government wants to open the wine shops, than the same should be opened in commercial areas not in residential areas.

“Our Councillor is also against the opening of wine shop in our area”, the protesting women said.

They demanded that the Lieutenant Governor should intervene into the matter and direct the concerned department to reallocate the wine shop to some other non-residential area.