Highway submerges in rain water near Samba Chowk

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 31: The commuters and people of Samba faced a tough time today due to water logging on National Highway just near Main Chowk in town caused because of heavy rainfall.

The water logging led to the traffic jam on Highway for some time also as there was two to three feet water on the highway and water gushed inside the vehicles while some two wheelers even submerged into the water till the level decreased. The people of the town accused the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the problem and alleged that due to their failure in constructing the drainage on one side of the Highway the people face such problem in every rainy season. They said that the water logging has added to the woes of people residing near the Highway and shopkeepers whose business establishments are nearby Highway in the town as it often enters their compounds and rooms.

The accumulated rain water also finds passage via the rice mill situated near the Highway, they said. The people said that despite the repeated pleas to NHAI its officers failed to construct the proper drainage system in the area. Ranjit Singh a local shopkeeper said that it is a routine problem faced by people during rains. He said besides, the adjoining houses the water even enters the shops and commercial establishments and many times the goods and other precious items get destroyed in the rain water putting the shopkeepers to heavy loss.

He urged the public representatives of the area to take up the issue with NHAI to find an everlasting solution to the problem so that this burning problem is solved once for all.