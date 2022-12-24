Reserved category, PM Package employees being harassed: Cong

‘DAP collapsing under its own weight’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has taken strong exception to the approach of the Central Government and LG Administration towards the agitating employees of PM package and reserved category of Jammu serving in Kashmir, who are seeking reallocation in view of the security situation that has emerged in the recent past especially in the wake of target killings of minority employees and others.

Addressing a press conference here today JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani along with AICC joint secretary Co-incharge J&K affairs Manoj Jadav, working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other leaders extended full support to the cause of the agitating employees and questioned the BJP led Govt and the LG Administration for their unsympathetic approach on the genuine issues of these employees in the wake of unfortunate happenings with their colleagues and others in the recent months.

Wani said these employees have rendered their services and routine duties for the past 10-12 years since then employment by Congress led UPA headed by Dr Manmohan Singh and NC-Congress Govt without raising any such demands as they were not targeted on selective basis and were performing their duties smoothly, staying in rented accommodations also, apart from the transit accommodations allotted to majority of them. What forced them to seek reallocation to safer zone for the past few months is due to the unfortunate targeted killings of innocents including their colleagues while performing their duties in Valley which made them vulnerable, forcing them to raise these demands.

Instead of sympathizing with them and resolving their genuine demands the Govt is harassing them and threatening to stop their salaries under such circumstances while the BJP leadership has utterly failed to come to their rescue and shedding crocodile tears only, which is very unfortunate and shameful, exposing the double standard of the ruling party over the safety and security of the innocent especially the minorities in the valley.

While in opposition, the BJP always forcefully raised the issue of security of KP’s and other minorities in Kashmir, but since in Govt from 2014 BJP Govt did nothing for these suffering sections and are only shedding crocodile tears for them, who are genuinely raising their concern fearing insecurity and threats to their lives.

The party fully supports the concern of the agitating employees and seeks redressal of their genuine demands for their safety and security and seeks immediate and urgent measures in this regards including relocation to safer zones including Jammu and release of their pending salaries immediately, otherwise party will join their agitation.

In response to replies of media persons regarding the expulsion of some senior leaders from DAP, Wani said that it (DAP) is collapsing under its own weight, sooner then expected. Those who had joined him because of some close proximity with Ghulam Nabi Azad, sooner realized the real game plan of new party that is to divide the secular votes and help BJP only.

They felt ditched by the fake slogans of Azad led group which is yet to be registered or recognized by ECI, or leaving on their own.

On the issue of their joining back, PCC president said that doors of party are always open for secular minded people and forces, however, final decisions will be taken at appropriate time, if need be, he added.

PCC chief reiterated the appeal of the party to all like minded people and forces to join the upcoming `Bharat Jodo Yatra’.