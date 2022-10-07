Reserve category employees protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The prolonged protest of All Jammu Based Reserve Category Employees Association for suitable comprehensive transfer policy entered 128th day at Ambedkar Chowk Jammu here today.

All these employees while welcoming Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu hoped that he has passed necessary directions to the LG Administration for redressal of genuine demand of transfer policy of all Jammu based employees working in Kashmir and hopefully the committee for transfer policy headed by Principal Secretary, GAD shall submit its report to Government at an earliest.

These employees are protesting peacefully for the last 128 days to meet their demand of transfer policy. They are following the path of AHIMSA (Non-violence) as propounded by Mahatma Gandhi and they bank on LG Administration that their genuine demand will be addressed very soon.

These employees are struggling at Ambedkar Chowk to save their lives to safeguard their fundamental right i.e. “Right to Life” guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Right to life is one of the most important rights that the Constitution guarantees. The Supreme Court of India has described this right as the ‘Heart of Fundamental Rights’.

They further added that some DDO’s in Kashmir, especially in the Rural Development, Forest and Health Department, are forcing the employees to resume their duties and threatened strict action despite of continuous target killing of minorities and policemen. These DDO’s have stopped the salaries of minority employees. AJBRCEAK has demanded action against such DDO’s who are victimising minority employees.

These employees are struggling for last 128 days and demanding a suitable comprehensive transfer policy. The series of target killing has not been stopped in Kashmir so these employees are not in such a position to resume their duties and also warned the administration that they will not resume their duties until a notification for transfer policy comes in force.