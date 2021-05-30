Usually in peak summer season, which presently we are passing through, power transformers, which are primarily to maintain normal voltage standards in transmission of power , are seen getting damaged due to various reasons like load carrying capacity , the condition and the age of transformers, the levels of correct lubrication or oiling in them , poor maintenance and exposure to rains and hot sunshine . Whatever the reasons , whenever incidents of the power transformers getting damaged take place , the nightmare of the residents of that particular area , even in urban areas , goes on for days together , least two days. Who realises , therefore, the heaps of problems faced by the ‘consumers’ of power due to disruption of power supply?However, in this connection, LieutenantGovernor Manoj Sinha has taken a decision much longed for by the people in this respect by setting a deadline for replacement of the damaged power transformers. A time period of eight hours for urban areas and 48 hours for rural areas for replacement has been prescribed. We value the concern and the difficulties of the people realised by the UT administration in as much as the Lt. Governor removing the ambiguity of ”when replacement” by lineation of time limit. While we hope that Power Development Department of Jammu division girds up its loins , makes all preparations and draws out a working plan to make this possible to great relief of the people , at the same time – long term measures to reduce such damages need to be taken. Apart from setting thedeadline for replacement of damaged transformers , there are various related issues which need to be looked into and resolved. Why should the basic reason of frequent damages caused to these power transformers be not looked into and resolved? We feel in common general parlance that increasing age coupled with higher loading as also installing the one with un- matching load capacity or with lesser load capacity than the demand, result in damages caused to these transformers , the moment of damage heard far off the concerned locality with a big bang. When these transformers are taken to the workshops , are repairs conducted as per standard procedures like replacing the damaged parts with genuine ones so as to ensure operational reliability once reinstalled? Why we say this is because,very often, the repaired ones soon again get damaged and the same practice goes on which is cost expensive besides troubling people of the concerned areas. On the other hand, there are cases where transformers are not getting damaged but stop functioning temporarily due to minor snags on account of rains or mild intensity winds lasting only a few minutes. A fault, usually a short circuit or blowing of fuse, disrupting services for hours together and if it happens during evenings , whole night no one repairs the fault. The reason is that there is only one line man for four to five localities who due to various factors either is not available or there is no authority to contact to have the minor problem got fixed and power restored. Reports that for years in a row, no fresh appointments for linemen are made and the ”work” is carried on through untrained daily wagers augers not well for the performance of the Power Development Department. That measure is an ad-hoc or temporary and short term natured andnot expected to yield desired results. It appears that the department isresorting to cost savings measures in areas where in fact, the need was on the contrary. The Lt. Governor, therefore, stressingupon re-examining short term measures, perhaps, is a caution to the PDD to go in for lasting and long term measures. That responsibilities are going to be fixed for delays, as made clear by the Lieutenant Governor , a futuristic approach was what was needed to be adopted which includes , among other things, timely procurements of spare parts and even full replacement, by new purchases, of aging and unproductive transformers. Installing transformers in localities with load bearing capacity commensurate with the demand for power and adhering to this principle strictly would go a long way in reducing the incidents of transformers getting damaged. In the meantime ,a ”working ” telephone helpline should be made available for the public so as to book complaints regarding transformers and know status of their complaints. That is paramount.