Renovation work on for facelift of iconic Ghanta Ghar

Excelsior correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 4: The iconic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in the heart of Srinagar city is finally receiving a much-needed facelift as renovation work has commenced at a rapid pace.

The ongoing renovation is part of a series of developmental works under the Smart City project aimed at revitalizing the city centre. This project was initiated in 2017, and it has gained momentum over the past year, with several prestigious projects under construction across the city.

These projects include the construction of buildings, better roads, footpaths, and cycle tracks, along with the installation of traffic lights and welcome hoardings in designated locations.

The ongoing renovation work has been welcomed by residents, and many are excited about the prospect of having a revitalized city center. The Smart City project, under which the renovation work is being carried out, is expected to transform the city’s infrastructure and make it more modern and attractive.

Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amin Khan, said the renovation is on in full swing and is being done with the latest technology. “The aim is to make this Ghanta Ghar beautiful. Once renovated, it will get new time clocks, new roof decoration and people will also get important updates,” he said.

However, not everyone is happy about the ongoing construction work. Local traders in the Lal Chowk area have expressed concern about the impact it is having on their businesses. They fear that the ongoing construction work will prevent them from making the most of the upcoming Eid festival.

Bashir Ahmad, a shopkeeper in the area, said: “We are facing a lot of problems because of the development works under the Smart City project. There is no work, and construction material on the roads is making it difficult for people to move around,” he said.

Another shopkeeper who has been running his shop for the past 50 years, said: “I have never seen such a slump in business. The ongoing construction work is affecting us badly, and we hope that the authorities will expedite the project,” he said.

The street vendors who usually set up stalls near the clock tower have also suffered significant losses due to the construction work. “It is tough to earn a living as no one is walking or traveling from this side of the road. We hope that the renovation work will be completed soon and we can get back to business as usual,” Nissar Ahmad, a street vendor, said.