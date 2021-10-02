Renault launches KIGER RXT (O), KWID MY21

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Renault India is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its operations in India and as part of the celebrations launched the new RXT (O) variant of Renault KIGER and the KWID MY21.

The Renault KIGER RXT (O) will be available in 1.0L Energy Engine in both MT and AMT transmissions. The RXT (O) variant will get some of the customer favorite premium features from the RXZ variant at a more affordable price.

Renault KWID range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India. The new KWID MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM.

Renault KIGER RXT (O) variant is launched at Rs 7.37 lakh while the new KWID MY21 range starts at Rs 4.06 lakh.

Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021 offering maximum benefits of upto INR 80,000 on select variants across its product range.

In addition to the above, Renault has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards for its existing 750,000 customers to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits upto Rs 1,10,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers.