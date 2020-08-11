Remote voting should inspire trust of all, assure integrity of electoral process: EC

NEW DELHI: Stressing on the importance of ensuring greater “inclusiveness” in elections, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said remote voting should be such that it inspires trust of all stakeholders and assures integrity of electoral process and secrecy.

Delivering the keynote address on a webinar on “Technology aspects of remote voting: Exploring Blockchain” on Monday, he also made it clear that the commission is not envisioning Internet-based voting from home.

The remote voting project aspires for allowing voters residing in remote locations, away from their designated polling stations, to cast ballot in a secured fashion at a pre-designated place, an official statement said. (AGENCIES)