Lt Guv unveils flag, formation sign of Ladakh Police

LEH: Lt Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday unveiled the flag, formation sign and epaulettes of Ladakh Police, an official said.

The flag has a national emblem, ‘Satyamev Jayate’, and a floral cover of Juniper leaves which are considered auspicious in both Leh and Kargil districts, a police spokesperson said.

Laden in a police colour of red and blue, the flag has been given a traditional design on the corners to make it culturally distinct, he said.

Ladakh was made a separate union territory after it was carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of the special status and its reorganisation in August last year. (AGENCIES)