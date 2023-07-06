Religious tourism holds immense potential in J&K: Priya Sethi

Flags off bus service from Jammu to Sukrala Mata

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Priya Sethi, National Executive Member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Minister, today highlighted the vast potential of religious tourism in the enchanting region of Jammu & Kashmir.

The former Minister was speaking after flagging off the bus service from Jammu to Sukrala Mata at Atal Chowk Panjtirthi here, today.

Vice president BJP, Yudhvir Sethi , Pramod Kapahi Sarpanch, Shobha Rani ,Naib Surpanch, Sunny Kuldeep Kandhari, Rajesh Gupta, Dr Akshay Sharma Corporator, Adarsh, Savita Anand, Parveen Kerni, Raman Sharma, Anuradha and others were present.

She expressed gratitude to the district administration for their efforts in making this initiative a reality.

Recognizing the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu & Kashmir, Priya Sethi emphasized the significance of religious tourism in driving socio-economic growth, promoting interfaith dialogue, and fostering peace and harmony in the region. With its picturesque landscapes and revered pilgrimage sites, Jammu & Kashmir has the perfect combination to attract pilgrims and tourists from across the globe, she added.

She informed that the newly inaugurated bus service, being run by J&KRTC, will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting at 6:30 am from Atal Ji Chowk Panjtirthi in Jammu. This initiative aims to provide convenient and accessible transportation for devotees and tourists who wish to visit the revered Sukrala Mata shrine, she added.

Priya Sethi also emphasized the need for infrastructure development and improved facilities at religious sites to enhance the overall experience of pilgrims and tourists. She called for collaborative efforts from the Government, private sector, and local communities to harness the immense potential of religious tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

“By promoting religious tourism, Jammu & Kashmir can not only boost its economy but also strengthen cultural ties, facilitate cross-cultural exchanges, and create employment opportunities for the local population,” Priya Sethi said and emphasized the commitment of the BJP to support and nurture the growth of religious tourism in the region.

As the journey towards a thriving religious tourism sector in Jammu & Kashmir begins, Priya Sethi encouraged stakeholders to work hand in hand to unlock the true potential of this unique and captivating region.