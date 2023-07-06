Each segment of society feeling neglect under BJP rule: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today hit out at the BJP for allegedly destroying the identity, status, and rights of the people and said the Centre is deliberately delaying the holding of early Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that instead of addressing the grievances of the people, the Government brazenly participated in photo sessions to get cheap publicity and just to befool the people, making false promises. He was interacting with the people from Rajiv Nagar in Bahu constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla denounced the Government for installation of smart meters and launch of prepaid system for electricity in Jammu and Kashmir. He vehemently objected to the installation of smart meters and the implementation of a prepaid system for electricity, while saying that the present Government led by LG Manoj Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to tormenting people of the Union Territory, particularly the poor masses.

Bhalla claimed that people are dejected over the power bills, which are contrary to their monthly consumption. He said that people are getting hefty bills after installation of the smart meters and they don’t know whom to complaint as toll free numbers given by the PDD are not picked up by anyone. Bhalla severely reprimanded the administration and demanded that installation of smart meters and implementation of prepaid system for electricity be stopped immediately in the interest of the poor masses.

Cong leader said BJP was trying to postpone the elections on one pretext or the other. “Since the BJP has antagonized its own electorate, it is trying hard to buy time. The truth is it is resorting to delay and deny tactics over the Assembly elections in J&K. The BJP is scared to face people in the wake of its multiple betrayals,” Bhalla said.

The tall claims made by government with regard to unprecedented development in Jammu and Kashmir has proved to be hoax but the reality is that the situation has gone from bad to worst. A common man in Jammu and Kashmir is suffering on account of wrong policies of the Government.

Asking party workers to gear-up for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, Bhalla exhorted upon them to converge their efforts to intensify party’s public outreach programme to strengthen the base of the party.