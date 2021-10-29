Relief trucks flagged off from Delhi for Uttarakhand, J&K and Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 29: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Friday flagged off Indian Red Cross trucks carrying flood and cold relief supplies and medicines for the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

“This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season and provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Heavy rains in the recent past have left scores of people dead in Uttarakhand. Over 300 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-affected areas of the state. (Agencies)