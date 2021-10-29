Employment Oct 29, 2021

JOB VACANCY
1. Female Sales Executive with Basic knowledge of busy acc software.
2. Office Boy: Ability to drive two wheeler.
Contact: 9906170800, 9070105000
Fresher may apply
URGENTLY REQUIRE
Required Urgently Computer Teacher for Computer Institute Qualification: BCA/MCA/ Diploma in Hardware repair PC./Accounts.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact with Resume:
Chairman Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan
197_Durga Bhawan Janipur Jammu
Contact No: 9419117933 / 7780817254
Need cook and receptionist
Need a cook (full time) and a reception (boy/girl) 8 am-10 pm job, decent salary
Call 9858224000, 9419283173
Urgent Requirement
Fresher Architects – 2( B.Arch)
Software skills Must –
Autocad & Sketchup
Location- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact-voxeljk@gmail.com
9086193242
Urgent Requirement
Fresher Architects – 2( B.Arch)
Software skills Must –
Autocad & Sketchup
Location- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact-voxeljk@gmail.com
9086193242
Urgent Requirement
Driver cum salesman for booking and supply of Karyana and Pooja goods. Person having there own 2 wheeler will be preferred. Salary Negotiable. Interested may contact Aatish Trading Co., Chatha Mill, 9419118127
Required Staff
(for a food company)
(1) CHEF (CDP) – 5
(2) FnB Managers – 4
(3) Commi1/Tandoor/Indian/Chinese -10
(4) Counter Staff (Ex Subway/Mc Donald)-10
(5) Cashiers & Drivers – 3
(6) Graphic Designer – 2
(7) Digital Marketer – 2
Mail your CV @
xpresschickinn@gmail.com
(9086871234)
“Staff Requirement’’
1. Billing Operator (MALE) 2. SALESMAN (MALE)
WHOLESALE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTOR
AREA – SHALAMAR
TIMING – 9:30 AM TO 7PM
Salary Rs. 8000
(Non – Negotiable)
Own Scooty preferred
CONTACT : 7006216872
VACANCY FOR
SCHOOL CLERK
Applications are invited for the post of School Clerk having minimum 2 years experience.
Qualification: Graduate having Computer Skills.
Preference will be given to candidates who have already worked in a reputed School & have experience of working with education board & directorate.
Contact: 9419185431
SCIENCE TEACHER VACANCY
Applications are invited for the post of Science School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience.
Qualification : M.Sc, B.Ed
Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a reputed school & are fluent in English.
Contact : 9419185431
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver cum cook required at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu with Lunch, Dinner and staying facilities at home.
Contact No: 9419183260
Salary Negotiable
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1.Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k
2.Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k
3. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k onroll
4.GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k
5. Office coordinator (5no) 12k to 15k
6. MBA for retail sector (5no) 13k to 16k
Mob. 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
REQUIRED
Salesman for a building material outlet Near Sainik Colony, Jammu
Qualification: Graduation
Salary: 10 K.
Send your resume
by whatsapp only
Mob.No: 7006291522
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Security Guard Cum Driver-(4)
2 Security Guard-(20)
3 Accountant Male /female-(1)
(Must have 1 year experience)
4. Housekeeping Staff ( 40 )
Address -BLACK KING SECURITY PVT. LTD. 815 -A, GANDHI NAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND JAMMU 180004
CONTACT NO.. 8899927977
9898023672
Urgently Required
Computer Operator – Male / Female – 12th or Graduate with Computer knowledge.
Sales Executive : Male/Female – 12th or Graduate
Fresher can also consider
Tellecaller : 12th or Graduate – Fresher /Exp. both
Backend Executive : Male/Female- 1 to 3 year of Exp.
Counsellor : Graduate/PG- Fresher/Exp. both
Receptionist : 12th/Graduate with good skills
Nurse : MMPHW or FMPHW or GNM
Fresher/Exp both
47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar
9419202814
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
We are looking to hire an accountant for our (CS- Company Secretary) firm at Bhagwati Nagar. This is a full time position.
Interested candidates can share there CV on
jobs@aatishmanagement.in
or call on 9990011643
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
Self Employment Opportunity
1. Mineral Water
2. Canadian Juice
3. Tong Garden Snack’s
(Thailand Product)
Investment – 50,000 to 3 lakh
Full Support Provide by Company
Call Now: 9906155071, 9086624550
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Urgent Requirement
We are looking to hire a HR/ Recruiter for our organisation. Experienced candidates will be given preference.
Interested candidates may share there CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 9990011643
COMPUTER TEACHER VACANCY
Applications are invited for the post of Computer School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience of teaching Computer Science till class 12th.
Qualification : M.C.A, B.Ed
Preference will be given to candidates having good computer skills & are fluent in English.
Contact : 9419185431
MATHS TEACHER VACANCY
Applications are invited for the post of Maths School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience.
Qualification : M.Sc, B.Ed
Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a reputed school & are fluent in English.
Contact : 9419185431
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Burger Singh Jammu requires
Two shift Managers (Salary 12000/- Month)
One Housekeeping member (Salary 9000/ month).
Type: Food Outlet
Place: Channi Himmat
Preference will be given to people with background, who have already worked in food outlets. E.g Pizza Hut, KFC, Domino’s etc.
Salary is Negotiable
6006475661, 9149840670
URGENTLY REQUIRED
FEMALE TELE CALLERS
FIXED SALARY & INCENTIVES
Salary – 8000 to 17,000
PRIDE HOSPITALITY
88/A GANDHI NAGAR
6006866010, 9682341394
REQUIRED
COUNSELLOR /
OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR- (F)
RECEPTIONIST -(F)
FOR APTECH LEARNING
ADDRESS- TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU
CONTACT -9596000399
EMAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com
No charges from candidates
1) Required 10 Delivery boys for Flipkart having own 2 wheeler in Jammu(Talab Tillo & Trikuta Nagar ).salary 13000(ctc) plus petrol
2) Required sales executives for Flipkart wholesale (only Fmcg background ) salary 15000 (ctc) plus TA DA .
Contact on 7006553405
REQUIRED TRAINER
EX-AIR HOSTESS/CABIN CREW
GROUND STAFF
FOR APTECH AVIATION ACADEMY
ADDRESS -TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU
CONTACT-9596000399
EMAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com.
REQUIRED
1. Computer Operator cum Field Executive (2 year experience of MS Word, Excel, Online Tender Work, sound knowledge of online work and dealing in field work).
2. Peon (Male only upto 10th fail or pass).
Salary: Negotiable
Contact No: 7780878949
Address: 207, B2 South Block, Bahu Plaza
Required
Required CSA Super Stockist Distributor & Front Line office Staff for Jammu and Kashmir Region & Leh for Snacks Manufacturing Company dealing with Pop Corn.
Interested financially sound Parties may Contact on
8899918977
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh Mahajan: 9906017701
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Tele caller 10 Girls (Fresher)
2. Relationship Executive
5 Girls (Fresher)
Part time Job & 4 Hours duty
7 Days Training after 3 days on job training
Interview 3 days.
Appointment Call 9086193986
(Recruitment center)
Editorial
“Aap Ki Zamin, Aap Ki Nigrani”
Property returns