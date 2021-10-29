Employment Oct 29, 2021

JOB VACANCY

1. Female Sales Executive with Basic knowledge of busy acc software.

2. Office Boy: Ability to drive two wheeler.

Contact: 9906170800, 9070105000

Fresher may apply

URGENTLY REQUIRE

Required Urgently Computer Teacher for Computer Institute Qualification: BCA/MCA/ Diploma in Hardware repair PC./Accounts.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact with Resume:

Chairman Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan

197_Durga Bhawan Janipur Jammu

Contact No: 9419117933 / 7780817254

Need cook and receptionist

Need a cook (full time) and a reception (boy/girl) 8 am-10 pm job, decent salary

Call 9858224000, 9419283173

Urgent Requirement

Fresher Architects – 2( B.Arch)

Software skills Must –

Autocad & Sketchup

Location- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact-voxeljk@gmail.com

9086193242

Urgent Requirement

Fresher Architects – 2( B.Arch)

Software skills Must –

Autocad & Sketchup

Location- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact-voxeljk@gmail.com

9086193242

Urgent Requirement

Driver cum salesman for booking and supply of Karyana and Pooja goods. Person having there own 2 wheeler will be preferred. Salary Negotiable. Interested may contact Aatish Trading Co., Chatha Mill, 9419118127

Required Staff

(for a food company)

(1) CHEF (CDP) – 5

(2) FnB Managers – 4

(3) Commi1/Tandoor/Indian/Chinese -10

(4) Counter Staff (Ex Subway/Mc Donald)-10

(5) Cashiers & Drivers – 3

(6) Graphic Designer – 2

(7) Digital Marketer – 2

Mail your CV @

xpresschickinn@gmail.com

(9086871234)

“Staff Requirement’’

1. Billing Operator (MALE) 2. SALESMAN (MALE)

WHOLESALE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTOR

AREA – SHALAMAR

TIMING – 9:30 AM TO 7PM

Salary Rs. 8000

(Non – Negotiable)

Own Scooty preferred

CONTACT : 7006216872

VACANCY FOR

SCHOOL CLERK

Applications are invited for the post of School Clerk having minimum 2 years experience.

Qualification: Graduate having Computer Skills.

Preference will be given to candidates who have already worked in a reputed School & have experience of working with education board & directorate.

Contact: 9419185431

SCIENCE TEACHER VACANCY

Applications are invited for the post of Science School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience.

Qualification : M.Sc, B.Ed

Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a reputed school & are fluent in English.

Contact : 9419185431

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver cum cook required at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu with Lunch, Dinner and staying facilities at home.

Contact No: 9419183260

Salary Negotiable

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k

2.Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k

3. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k onroll

4.GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k

5. Office coordinator (5no) 12k to 15k

6. MBA for retail sector (5no) 13k to 16k

Mob. 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

REQUIRED

Salesman for a building material outlet Near Sainik Colony, Jammu

Qualification: Graduation

Salary: 10 K.

Send your resume

by whatsapp only

Mob.No: 7006291522

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Security Guard Cum Driver-(4)

2 Security Guard-(20)

3 Accountant Male /female-(1)

(Must have 1 year experience)

4. Housekeeping Staff ( 40 )

Address -BLACK KING SECURITY PVT. LTD. 815 -A, GANDHI NAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND JAMMU 180004

CONTACT NO.. 8899927977

9898023672

Urgently Required

Computer Operator – Male / Female – 12th or Graduate with Computer knowledge.

Sales Executive : Male/Female – 12th or Graduate

Fresher can also consider

Tellecaller : 12th or Graduate – Fresher /Exp. both

Backend Executive : Male/Female- 1 to 3 year of Exp.

Counsellor : Graduate/PG- Fresher/Exp. both

Receptionist : 12th/Graduate with good skills

Nurse : MMPHW or FMPHW or GNM

Fresher/Exp both

47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar

9419202814

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

We are looking to hire an accountant for our (CS- Company Secretary) firm at Bhagwati Nagar. This is a full time position.

Interested candidates can share there CV on

jobs@aatishmanagement.in

or call on 9990011643

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

Self Employment Opportunity

1. Mineral Water

2. Canadian Juice

3. Tong Garden Snack’s

(Thailand Product)

Investment – 50,000 to 3 lakh

Full Support Provide by Company

Call Now: 9906155071, 9086624550

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Urgent Requirement

We are looking to hire a HR/ Recruiter for our organisation. Experienced candidates will be given preference.

Interested candidates may share there CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 9990011643

COMPUTER TEACHER VACANCY

Applications are invited for the post of Computer School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience of teaching Computer Science till class 12th.

Qualification : M.C.A, B.Ed

Preference will be given to candidates having good computer skills & are fluent in English.

Contact : 9419185431

MATHS TEACHER VACANCY

Applications are invited for the post of Maths School Teacher having minimum 2 years experience.

Qualification : M.Sc, B.Ed

Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a reputed school & are fluent in English.

Contact : 9419185431

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Burger Singh Jammu requires

Two shift Managers (Salary 12000/- Month)

One Housekeeping member (Salary 9000/ month).

Type: Food Outlet

Place: Channi Himmat

Preference will be given to people with background, who have already worked in food outlets. E.g Pizza Hut, KFC, Domino’s etc.

Salary is Negotiable

6006475661, 9149840670

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELE CALLERS

FIXED SALARY & INCENTIVES

Salary – 8000 to 17,000

PRIDE HOSPITALITY

88/A GANDHI NAGAR

6006866010, 9682341394

REQUIRED

COUNSELLOR /

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR- (F)

RECEPTIONIST -(F)

FOR APTECH LEARNING

ADDRESS- TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT -9596000399

EMAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com

No charges from candidates

1) Required 10 Delivery boys for Flipkart having own 2 wheeler in Jammu(Talab Tillo & Trikuta Nagar ).salary 13000(ctc) plus petrol

2) Required sales executives for Flipkart wholesale (only Fmcg background ) salary 15000 (ctc) plus TA DA .

Contact on 7006553405

REQUIRED TRAINER

EX-AIR HOSTESS/CABIN CREW

GROUND STAFF

FOR APTECH AVIATION ACADEMY

ADDRESS -TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT-9596000399

EMAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com.

REQUIRED

1. Computer Operator cum Field Executive (2 year experience of MS Word, Excel, Online Tender Work, sound knowledge of online work and dealing in field work).

2. Peon (Male only upto 10th fail or pass).

Salary: Negotiable

Contact No: 7780878949

Address: 207, B2 South Block, Bahu Plaza

Required

Required CSA Super Stockist Distributor & Front Line office Staff for Jammu and Kashmir Region & Leh for Snacks Manufacturing Company dealing with Pop Corn.

Interested financially sound Parties may Contact on

8899918977

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh Mahajan: 9906017701

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Tele caller 10 Girls (Fresher)

2. Relationship Executive

5 Girls (Fresher)

Part time Job & 4 Hours duty

7 Days Training after 3 days on job training

Interview 3 days.

Appointment Call 9086193986

(Recruitment center)