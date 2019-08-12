Reliance will transform itself into a new Reliance: Mukesh Ambani

NEW DELHI: Reliance will transform itself into a new Reliance, says Mukesh Ambani at company’s 42nd AGM.

Slowdown in some sectors of economy temporary; see India growing into a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030 said Ambani.

Reliance to get Rs 7,000 cr by selling 49 pc stake in its fuel retail business to BP said Mukesh Ambani.

Saudi Aramco to supply 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to Reliance refineries after taking stake said Ambani.

Saudi Aramco to take 20 pc stake in Reliance’s oil-to-chemical business for an enterprise value of USD 75 bn said Mukesh Ambani. (agencies)