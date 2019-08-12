India beat West Indies by 59 runs via D/L method

PORT-of-SPAIN: India defeated West Indies by 59 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the second ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here.

Brief Scores:

India: 279 for 7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 120, Shreyas Iyer 71; Carlos Brathwaite 3/53).

West Indies: 210 all out in 42 overs (Evin Lewis 65, Nicholas Pooran 42; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/31). (agencies)