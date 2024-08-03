Reliance Motors launches Guerrilla 450 in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Royal Enfield has launched its latest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 in India. The bike was also launched in Jammu at Reliance Motors in a function held here today.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The unveiling was done by Vikas Rathore, MD Reliance Motors.

This premium roadster is built on the Sherpa 450 platform and features a 452cc engine delivering 40PS and 40Nm of torque. The bike offers dynamic chassis options and multiple riding modes for varied riding conditions.

Guerrilla 450 will be available in three variants and six colours, bookings have started with sales beginning on August 1, 2024.

Available in three variants – Analogue, Dash, and Flash – the Guerrilla 450 comes in six colour options.

Bookings in India have started, with test rides and retail sales. The introductory price is set at Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom).