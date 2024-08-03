MRAK Jewellers recognized as best jewellery brand in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2 : Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers (MRAK) Pvt. Ltd., today honored with the prestigious title of “Best Jewellery Brand in Jammu and Kashmir” at the Global Icon Awards 2024 held in New Delhi.

The award was presented by renowned actress Shilpa Shetty to Shivam Suri, Managing Director of MRAK Jewellers.

MRAK Jewellers has been a household name in the region, known for its exquisite collections that blend traditional artistry with modern elegance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivam Suri said MRAK Jewellers has been a pioneer in the jewellery industry in Jammu and Kashmir, offering a wide range of exquisite jewellery that caters to various tastes and occasions.

“MRAK Jewellers remains committed to bringing more innovative and beautiful designs to its customers while upholding the legacy of trust and excellence that it has built over the years,” he said.

Ankur Suri, Managing Director of MRAK, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Jammu for their continuous trust and support.

“This award is not just recognition of our efforts but also a reflection of the immense trust that our customers have placed in us over the years. We are deeply honored and grateful for the love and support shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We promise to continue delivering exceptional jewellery pieces that add sparkle to your cherished moments,” he added.