Release salaries of 8500 NHM employees

I t is beyond comprehension as to why employees working in various capacities attached with National Health Mission (NHM) and performing their duties in various capacities in Jammu and Kashmir should be denied their salaries for three months consecutively. How can during these difficult moments of dreaded COVID pandemic, be Doctors, paramedics, and managers working in Jammu and Kashmir under NHM and numbering over 8500, be without their salaries when the Central Government is reported to have accorded approval to the funds needed for their salaries? Where and at which stage is the hitch that denies to the ones who for earning the same, are rendering their services? Can their dedicated and hard work in respect of health services, amidst the ferocious second wave of the Corona virus, be underestimated that the sensitive issue of their salaries can be taken casually? In the instant case, the Finance Department has to approve the papers followed by Health Department and then followed by the NHM for the process of payment of salaries which we hope should be done at the earliest. In future, a single window system of clearances and approvals should be arranged to expect better performance from the employees because performance starts only after one had his bread and a bit of butter and was not hungry. We hope all the pending salaries, bonus etc whatever was due to these employees, would be paid within a few days.