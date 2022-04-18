Release payments of vendors under MGNREGA: Sukhnandan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: BJP senior leader and former Minister, Ch Sukhnandan while expressing gratitude to the Central Government for its untired efforts in providing employment guarantee and development of the rural India, showed his dismay that the vendors, who supplied material in 2016 and 2017 for the development are running from pillar to post for the release of payments.

Talking to reporters here, today along with BJP media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra and Sarpanch Balbir Kumar, Ch Sukhnandan said the vendors supplied the material as per the requirement put in place by the concerned authorities.

Ch. Sukhnandan made an appeal to the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, UT and the Rural Development Department authorities to pay heed to the matter and release the payment to the vendors, for the material supplied by them. It is duty of the RDD officers to check the supply of material utilized for the work as per ratio set and estimates passed and sanctioned by the authorities. These vendors are facing grave financial losses for the non release of their payment.

The slogan of the Prime Minister “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” is a broad vision to make rural India self sufficient and self reliant and it is only possible when efforts of each and every officer/official, who are at the helm of affairs, are put in streamlining the system.

Ch. Sukhnandan clarified that the material was supplied by the vendors on the direction of respective Secretary Panchayats and the officers/officials of RDD posted at Block Level. He said that the Government is committed to implement the scheme at grass root level for which the elections were held throughout the UT for implementation of 73rd Amendment.

As creation of asset was required in all Panchayats that is why MGNREGA stipulated the 60:40 wage-material ratio for all Panchyats, he said.

The Ex-Minister said that the non payment of material supplied by vendors leads to protest and pose threat to further development of rural areas and has impact on the development which is dream come true of the rural population of Jammu and Kashmir under the present Government.