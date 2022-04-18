AJKPC demands justice for Panchayat Gardeners, Guards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference has demanded justice for Panchayat Gardners and Guards, who had provided their land to the Government for setting up Panchayat Ghars.

Talking to media persons, here today, AJKPC President Anil Sharma informed that in year 2003 the Jammu and Kashmir Government had issued an order number 208 dated 08-July- 2003 wherein the Government had engaged these Panchayat Maalis, Chowkidaars in clear vacancies and had promised them to pay them Rs 1000/ Month for next 7 years i.e. till 2010, then Rs 4500 per Month and then further increase the same as per Government policy in vogue.

But neither they were given any money till date nor any appointment orders was issued so far, he said, adding that many of these poor aspirants are now over aged and have no source of livelihood. He urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into this issue of injustice with the villagers.

Earlier, a delegation of over 100 Panchayat Gardeners and Watchmen presented a memorandum to AJKPC president here at AJKPC headquarters in Jammu demanding issuance of their appointment orders.

The delegation apprised the AJKPC president that they were promised jobs of Chowkidar (Guards) and Maalii (Gardeners) in exchange of land provided by their families for setting up Panchayat Ghars and on the assurance of the Government representatives.

They even started their duty as Panchayat Chowkidar and Maali but despite lapse of over a decade, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir did not issue any appointment order in their favour nor they are being any monthly remuneration for their duties.

While addressing the delegation, the AJKPC President Anil Sharma assured them that his organization would raise this issue at all appropriate forums and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

Sharma slammed the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for its insensitivity and called it as devious and deceitful tactic to grab the land of the poor villagers in the name of giving them Government jobs and then adopt delaying strategy to shunt its lawful responsibility.

Others, who spoke on this occasion, included Dev Dutt Bhagat, Manzoor Hussain, Subash Khajuria, Naryan Singh, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Krishan Singh, Kulbir Singh, Ajaz Ahmed, Ashok Kumar and Meem Jan.