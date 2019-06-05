Rejuvenation of Devika

Sir,

This has reference to the news item ‘SWRRA issues directions for corrective measures to revivify Devika in Purmandal’ (DE, May 30, 2019). It is heartening to read that the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir State Water Resources Regulatory Authority, alongwith other members, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control and his staff , took on the spot assessment of the extent of damage to Devika river at Purmandal.What is sad and painful is that the SWRRA team which walked in the Devika river about half a Kilometer downstream and as much distance upstream from the Purmandal Devsthan found heaps of garbage, litter, burnt wooden logs, and sewer of the adjoining houses flowing directly into this sacred river.It is horrible that the river bed is being used as a road, cremation ground,, dumping site and there has been unregulated and haphzard construction on both sides of the river.The quality of water has deteriorated and the river has been subjected to excessive mining.Majority of the bowlies in this area have become defunct and the Sarais and Havelies got constructed by the erstwhile Maharajas for providing accomodation to the tourists and pilgrims are in dilapidated condition.The Authority has issued directions to the concerned Departments to raise the water table, check illegal mining and undertake special cleanliness drive to rid the river of garbage and filth and thus, restore its health.These directions need to be implemented in letter and spirit.Devika river is a sacred river for the Dogras and their religious sentiments are associated with it.Taking a dip in the holy water of this river, especially on eve of religious days, is believed to rid one of all sins.But as a result of deterioration of water on account of pollution, the water is not fit for use either for drinking or bathing.At the time of Melas and other days when a large number of pilgrims converge on this site, the concerned Departments need to be extra careful.Mobile toilet units need to be used and the river bed and adjoing areas be freed from garbage and litter.There ought to be a well thought plan to rejuvenate this holy river.At the same time, the Sarais and Havelies built long ago need to be conserved and preserved as historical monuments. The toilets on the bank of the river be relocated and direct discharge of sewer into this river should be checked and banned.The Authority also need to visit Devika river at Udhampur to have an on the spot assessment of the river and quality of water and based on the observations, issue necessary directions to the concerned Departments to rejuvenate this river at Udhampur too.

Ashok Sharma,

Udhampur