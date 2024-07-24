Rehana Batul convenes public outreach programme at Kular

Asks for speedy redressal of local grievances, timely completion of dev projects

ANANTNAG, JULY 23: Secretary, Information, Rehana Batul, today convened a public outreach programme at Kular, Anantnag to provide a platform to the local residents to raise their issues and concerns for redressal.

The camp was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineers, Chief Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers besides public.

During the event, the locals and various public representatives highlighted their grievances related to Health, Education, Irrigation, Water Supply and Forest Rights Act implementation.

The objective of holding these public outreach programmes and field visits by senior government functionaries is to make the governance machinery, especially at grass roots level, more responsive, effective and citizen centric.

The Secretary issued on the spot instructions to the concerned officers to ensure that the issues projected during the programme are resolved at the earliest. She also asked them to involve the local public representatives in formulation and implementation of development programmes so that need specific schemes are implemented.

Rehana Batul also had a detailed review of all ongoing development projects in the area. She asked the officers to ensure that these vital works are completed in time while maintaining the set quality parameters.

She said that these initiatives are aimed to facilitate the people with direct interaction with the government authorities for redressal of their grievances. She also emphasised upon the public to participate in all such grievance redressal camps for enhanced development of their areas.

Later, the Secretary also inspected the Primary Health Centre Sallar where she interacted with the medical staff and patients.