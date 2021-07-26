Regressive laws replaced to facilitate socio-economic development of J&K: LG

Sinha attends valedictory session at Young Thinkers Meet-2021

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha last evening attended the valedictory session at the 3-day long Young Thinkers Meet-2021 at SKICC here.

The Lt Governor interacted with the Youth who came from different States/UT, and shared the progressive and reformative measures taken by the J&K Government for the rapid development of UT.

Addressing the young participants, the Lt Governor highlighted the important role of the youth in the development process.

Young progressive minds are the leaders of tomorrow. The young population aspires to be an integral part of the process of building New J&K, New India, observed the Lt Governor.

“I invite youth from other States/UTs to visit J&K and be a witness to groundbreaking inclusive development” said the Lt Governor.

Answering the queries of the young participants about the recent developments taking place in the UT, the Lt Governor remarked that the “Regressive laws and rules have been replaced by the progressive reforms. Zero tolerance against Corruption, Responsiveness, Transparency, Accountability, people-centric policies are now integral parts of governance”.

Speaking on the interventions made by the Government to bring reforms in all major sectors in the UT, the Lt Governor stated that unprecedented progress has been achieved at the grass root level.

He also reiterated the Government’s determination and commitment to facilitate socio-economic development and take industrialization to the block level.

Recounting the major breakthroughs made in the governance front, the Lt Governor said that with initiatives like e-Office, empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions, 100% saturation of all welfare schemes, extending handholding to youth, strengthening health & educational infrastructure, bringing transparency in the execution of works, and completing the projects hanging in for long in record time, the UT Government has paved a solid foundation for the rapid growth of J&K.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the gallantry of the martyrs and heroes of Kargil war on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

“I salute the valour and courage of the brave hearts of Indian Army who defeated the nefarious design of the enemy and liberated the Indian Territory from the infiltrators. My humble tributes to our immortal heroes who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our great nation”, said the Lt Governor.

Shaurya Doval, Member, Board of Governors, India Foundation, in his welcome address highlighted the aims and objectives of the India Foundation for increasing awareness and advocating views on issues of both national and international importance.

Alok Bansal, Director, India Foundation delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Ram Madhav, Member, Board of Governors, India Foundation, members of Board of Trustees and other office bearers of the Foundation were present on the occasion.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor were also present on the occasion.