Nation salutes soldiers guarding borders in most hostile terrains: President

‘They have scripted exceptional stories of courage, sacrifice’

Kovind chairs UHQ meet, calls for respecting LoC ceasefire

LG, CDS, top Army Comdrs, Hill Council chiefs join Kargil victory celebrations

Sanjeev Pargal/Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/Srinagar, July 26: President Ram Nath Kovind couldn’t visit Drass in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh to pay homage to Kargil war martyrs on Vijay Diwas because of the bad weather today. However, he visited Baramulla War Memorial and High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg where he paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Kovind was scheduled to pay homage to martyrs on 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Drass but due to bad weather his flight couldn’t take off. In 2019 also, the President had to cancel his Drass visit because of the adverse weather conditions as his choppers were unable to fly. Then he had paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the Chinar Corps in Srinagar.

Due to cancellation of the President’s visit, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, Northern Command chief Lt Gen YK Joshi and three Corps Commanders of Leh, Srinagar and Nagrota—Lt Gens PGK Menon, DP Pandey and MV Suchindra, Ladakh Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgayal and Kargil and Leh Hill Council chiefs Feroz Khan and Tashi Gyaltson among others paid homage at Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. All of them had reached Drass to receive the President.

Officials said since the choppers of Kovind couldn’t take off from Srinagar for Drass, the ‘Plan B’ was put in place and he visited the Baramulla War Memorial in North Kashmir and High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with the Army Commanders and soldiers there.

Kovind paid tributes to the martyrs at both the places.

During his visit to Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla this morning, the President said it evoked profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for safety and security of the country.

In a message in the Visitor’s Book at the Dagger War Memorial, Kovind wrote: “The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops.”

They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice, he said in his message.

“The Dagger War Memorial evokes profound respect for the brave fighters who laid down their lives for the safety and security of our country. I am sure that this memorial will educate the people of India about the highest values of the Indian Army and inspire them. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

The President, who was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also visited the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg and interacted with troops there.

“It has been a pleasure to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg. Established by the great General Thimayya, it has emerged as one of the most premier institutions in the field of warfare,” Kovind wrote in the Visitor’s Book of the Training School.

The President said that he was also happy to interact with the soldiers.

“I wish them success in their endeavours to provide safety and security to our country. Jai Hind!” Kovind wrote.

Meanwhile, Kovind chaired a high level Unified Headquarters meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar and stressed for respecting the Line of Control ceasefire but directed for befitting reply to any misadventure.

Kovind, who is head of Armed Forces, expressed his satisfaction over the peaceful situation prevailing in Kashmir and stressed for maintaining close relations with the general public.

Those who attended the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Northern Command chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi, DGP Dilbag Singh, GOC 15 Corps DP Pandey, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IGPs of BSF and CRPF. The meeting was co-chaired by LG Manoj Sinha.

An official said that the President was briefed through a power-point presentation about the security situation post abrogation of Article 370, anti-militancy operations, and infiltration status. He was briefed about successes achieved by security forces in the hinterland and along the LoC.

The President praised security forces for maintaining synergy, coordination and dealing in a professional manner with the security situation of Kashmir and bringing peace in the region.

He praised security forces for creating a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir over the past few years. He also stressed on maintaining close relations with the general public and putting in best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Army for plugging the infiltration along the LoC. He told the meeting that the ceasefire pact renewed in February this year should be respected, however, “there should be no lowering of guard”. “Any misadventure at the LoC should be given a befitting reply.”

On Tuesday, Kovind will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir at SKICC auditorium here, the officials added.

He would leave for Delhi on Wednesday morning

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 as it was on this day in 1999 that Indian troops had evicted last Pakistani army personnel and invaders from the heights of Kargil after more than 60 days of conflict and won the war against Pakistan. As many as 559 soldiers were martyred in the war while Pakistan side had suffered heavy losses. Indian side fought the war under the name ‘Operation Vijay’.

Meanwhile, the Army paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan at the Drass war memorial in Ladakh this morning.

The solemn ceremony to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was held at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tributes to the martyr soldiers as part of a ceremony symbolising ‘shraddhanjali’ (homage) from the entire nation.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas coincides with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial.

The journey of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ across the country commemorates 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The proceedings at the Kargil War Memorial commenced with the reception of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in the presence of GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi, GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar and other officers, gallantry awardees, ‘Veer Naris’, next of kin of the martyr soldiers and civil dignitaries.

It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony by civil and military dignitaries.

The gallantry awardees of the Kargil War, next of kin of the bravehearts, and ‘Veer Naris’ also paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

Meanwhile, terming ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ as a historic event, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat said only Indian Army can achieve success in such a difficult situation.

“Martyrs, who sacrifice their lives to defend the nation, are remembered every moment,” Gen Rawat told reporters at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

He said Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year. “It is a historic event as it is very difficult to achieve success of this kind. Only the Indian Army can do it”.

Gen Rawat said the infrastructural development in Ladakh is going on at a good pace.