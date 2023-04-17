Registration for holy Amarnath Ji yatra begins in 542 bank branches across country

For first time, BRO to maintain both tracks

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Apr 17: With 62 -day long holy Amarnath Ji annual yatra is all set to start on July 1 this year, the country wide offline registration has started in 542 Bank branches today while Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) this time has taken various out of box decisions for the safety and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Hundreds of devotees including men and women of Baba Barfani situated at an altitude of 3888 meters in deep Himalayas of South Kashmir from early in the morning thronged different bank branches to get themselves registered for this year’s pilgrimage.

The intending yatris who were high in spirits were very much enthusiastic to get themselves registered for this year’s pilgrimage to have darshan of Icy Lingam. Some of the yatris who reached at various registration centers in Jammu were going for the pilgrimage second time along with their families to pay obeisance to Lord in holy cave.

The yatra being organized and managed by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as its chairman has involved four banks for registration this year. They, besides J&K Bank included Punjab National Bank (PNB) , State Bank of India (SBI) and Yes Bank.

In J&K UT, registration will be held at 20 different bank branches which included six in Jammu district, two each in Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Samba and Ramban districts. Besides, one branch for registration has been opened at Srinagar in Kashmir Valley, while one each branch has been established in Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur for the convenience of the Yatris.

The yatris before the registration have to get their fitness certificates from the doctors. Total 164 doctors have been engaged for examining pilgrims and issuing fitness certificates in the UT. Out of them 64 each have been engaged in Jammu region and Kashmir regions.

In Jammu, this facility has been available at Sarwal and Gandhi Nagar hospitals where the pilgrims can approach for seeking fitness certificates.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the holy Amarnath pilgrimage, the SASB has taken some out of box decisions for the safety and facility of yatris embarking this year’s pilgrimage.

According to sources, the SASB for the first time this year has given maintenance and construction of both the tracks to Border Roads Organization (BRO) which has started work on the war footing basis on twin tracks.

Terming it a great decision on the part of SASB, sources said it is a Government sponsored project and the BRO has deployed its men and machinery form both the tracks to clear it. From traditional Pahalgam- Chandanwari route the BRO has cleared the track up to Pissu Top while on the Baltal side it has cleared the track up to Brari Marg.

Moreover, in view of last year’s catastrophe caused due to flash floods and cloudbursts the SASB this time has decided to keep these vulnerable places free from of langars and tents and no one will be allowed to occupy these places, sources said. The habitations will be relocated in such a way that radical areas should remain vacant so that there is no threat of any catastrophe, sources added.

Sources said besides, the SASB has roped in the Rural Sanitation Department of J&K for making sanitation arrangements in entire yatra area from both the tracks.

Meanwhile, the people who visited various registration counters in Jammu for their enrolment for this year’s pilgrimage today were high in spirits and quite enthusiastic.

Diviya Sharma from Greater Kailash, Jammu said that she is intending to have the pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji for the second time this year. She said she had visited via Baltal track last year and she as well as her husband has resolved to have the pilgrimage of Bole Baba every year.

She said that arrangements are always good for pilgrims and last time when she visited the holy cave she saw that during yatra time civil traffic is not allowed to move on National Highway and all steps for the safety and security of pilgrims are being taken. She gave all credit to Army for providing fool proof security to pilgrims.

She said this year the duration of the yatra has been extended as it will begin on July 1 and culminate on August 31 which is a good decision. She hoped that more and more people will get chance to have darshan at holy cave this year.

Rakesh Kumar, a Sarpanch from Valley who also had come for his registration today. said he is going for pilgrimage for last many years but during COVID he could not visit the holy cave. He said this time he intends to have pilgrimage again and pay obeisance to Shri Amarnath.

He said the Amarnath Ji Yatra has a lot of religious significance for Hindus and at the same time it is a source of livelihood for thousands of people in the Valley including pony wallas, laborers, hawkers and business community members. He said locals of Kashmir mostly from Anantnag and Ganderbal districts are directly involved with this yatra.

Bishan Dogra a youth who had also performed darshan at holy cave last year said he intends to have pilgrimage this time again. He said he came early along with his colleagues to make registration as there was lot of rush at registration counters and he is waiting for his turn. An elated Bishan said, he is really happy to get chance for second time to visit the holy cave.

Chief General Manager, PNB, said that 316 branches of PNB have been involved for registration all over the country and every branch has been given a quota of registering 30 pilgrims for each day. He said from morning 25 to 30 pilgrims have been registered at Rehari branch and still many are standing in queue.

He said out of 30 pilgrims to be registered each day 15 each will be enrolled from Baltal and Phalgam tracks respectively.

He said Rs 120 have been prescribed as nominal fee for a pilgrim but medical certificate is mandatory for registration of the pilgrims.

Kanwal Gupta, another bank employee deployed for registration of pilgrims in a city branch at Jammu, said that they guide people how to get registered themselves. He said the format is given on Amarnath Ji website for the convenience of the pilgrims.