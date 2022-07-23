Register FIR, initiate investigation in JKP SI recruitment scam: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Aam Aadmi Party today demanded the start of investigation and registration of FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the scam in recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir police.

While addressing a press conference at Jammu provincial headquarter, AAP leader Gagan Pratap Singh drew attention towards the major scam in recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police that rocked the entire Union Territory.

” Jammu and Kashmir Government has cancelled the recruitment process conducted so far besides handing over the investigation of the case to CBI but the elite investigation agency is yet to issue any official words into the matter,” he said.

The AAP leader demanded registration of FIR by CBI and start of investigation without any delay to bring the accused into light and put them behind bars.

Gagan Pratap Singh mentioned several other recruitment processes conducted recently in Jammu and Kashmir which are also surrounded by controversies like FAA recruitment, Fire and Emergency Services recruitment and recruitment in Forensic Laboratories under Home Department where even the selectees are waiting for their joining.

He demanded more solid mechanism to hold recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure free and fair conduct.