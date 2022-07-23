Apni Party will strive for return of J&K statehood: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

HANDWARA, July 23: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that his party will ensure the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within a year if the party is elected to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He was addressing a rally in Hundwara town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, where people and the party workers accorded a rousing reception to Bukhari and other party leaders.

Altaf Bukhari said that unlike the traditional political parties, the Apni Party does not believe in the politics of deception. “We are God-fearing people and we have belief in the Hereafter, where Almighty will hold us accountable for all our doings in this world. Therefore, we do not dare to allure you with emotional slogans and fake promises. We promise you only what we can fulfill,” he added.

Bukhari also promised that Apni Party’s Government would focus on the economic empowerment of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. He explained that the Apni Party Government would develop the private sector to ensure the abundance of job opportunities, and will pave way for the investments here. “As we all know that J&K has a huge capacity for hydroelectric generation. We will make this potential utilized to its fullest,” he added.

The Apni Party chief said that his party would take the systematic initiatives to enrich horticulture industry and l subsidies the refrigerated transport charges by 75 percent so that orchardists could transport their fruit to the outside mandis unharmed.

Bukhari reiterated that the power consumers would be given free power up to five hundred units in J&K. “We will give five hundred units of electricity free to the consumers of the Valley in winters and the same amount of free electricity to the consumers in Jammu during summers. And, 300 units free electricity to the people in Valley during summers and 300 units to the Jammu in winters,” he announced.

Bukhari also announced that his Government would enhance the old age pension from the existing one thousand rupees up to five thousand rupees a month, and financial assistance for marriage from the existing fifty thousand to one lakh rupees to each beneficiary. Similarly, he added, our Government will provide an additional four refill cylinders to every household in J&K.

Bukhari expressed his sorrow about the infrastructure deficit in Hundwara and said that the Apni Party, if elected to power, will ensure that there is no infrastructure deficit in the far-flung areas and people do not suffer even for the basic amenities anymore.

Besides Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Raja Manzoor, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Abdul Rahim Wani, Mohammad Amid Bhat, Khalid Badhana, Bilal Arif and others.