Regional Conference on Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat concludes

*‘Sahyog-Sankalp’ resolution adopted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: The deliberations of two-day Regional Conference on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ focusing on ‘Jal Shakti’ and ‘Disaster Management’ concluded here today with adoption of Sahyog-Sankalp resolution.

The valedictory session of the conference was co-chaired by Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma and Farooq Khan, who also released Sahyog-Sankalp (Cooperation-Declaration) resolution in presence of Additional Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, Deputy Secretary, DARPG, Renu Arora and Secretary, Disaster Management, Govt of J&K, Pandurang K Pole.

Speaking during the session, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma said that this conference will help in sharing technical expertise between the two participating regions which will eventually help in developing the infrastructure regarding disaster response mechanism in the Union Territory of J&K.

He asserted that lot of good practices are being adopted by Tamil Nadu in various fields apart from disaster management which need to be replicated and adopted for overall development of J&K. He also stressed upon the participants especially from J&K to expose themselves to various innovative technologies employed in disaster management as J&K is severely prone to natural calamities.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan stressed upon the importance of sharing real time information during disasters so that loss of property could be minimized besides saving precious human lives.

Complementing DARPG for organizing this conference, Advisor Khan termed this initiative as a serious effort to deliberate upon the issues related to disaster management. He opined that the outcome of the conference would be of significant help to J&K as the experience and knowledge gained during the event would help the concerned officials and departments to form better mechanism while tackling difficult situations in future.

The conference later, unanimously adopted several deliberations of the conference during the valedictory session in the form of resolution titled Sahyog-Sankalp, which was read out by Secretary, Disaster Management, Govt of J&K, Pandurang K Pole.

The conference resolved that the Government of India and the participating Governments of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall collaborate to promote unity in diversity envisaged under the ‘Ek Bharat – Shresht Bharat’ Programme through enhanced exchange of information in the fields of Jal Shakti and Disaster Management; make concerted efforts to resolve mutually concerning issues in the areas of Jal Shakti and Disaster Management through improved monitoring and a deep and structured engagement between the paired Governments; hold Regional Conferences throughout the year, alternatively, between the paired Governments, on mutually agreed subjects related to Jal Shakti and Disaster Management; share technical expertise in the areas of Water Harvesting, Cutting Down Farm Water Consumption, Preventing Urban Flooding and Rejuvenation of Rivers; work towards long-term engagements in the areas of Jal Shakti and Disaster Management through Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the Line Departments of the paired Governments; and create a favorable environment for learning by sharing best practices and experiences in terms of documentation and dissemination through conference proceedings and special publications of the DARPG Journal ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’ on the subjects of Jal Shakti and Disaster Management.