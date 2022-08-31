Regency Honda introduces Activa 6G premium edition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: After delighting millions of Indians over the last two decades with its reliability and irresistible charm, Regency Honda today introduced Activa 6G premium edition in Jammu.

The all new Activa premium edition radiates extravagance with a well-balanced touch of luxury, visible right from the front to grab rails at the rear.

Catching the attention of the new age riders, the new edition is adorned with a golden Honda mark on front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides. Thus, announcing its prominent arrival on the streets both from side as well as front angles.

Moreover, the cafe brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats lead a sophisticated and premium look to the overall appeal of this edition. Elevating its style factor with golden coloured wheels, the new edition further sustains the overall tone with blacked out-front suspension and engine cover.

The Activa premium edition is available in three new attractive colour options including Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. It will be available deluxe variant only and is excitingly priced Rs 75, 960 (Ex-showroom, Jammu).