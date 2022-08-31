Delegates of JCCI, PHD Chamber call on MD JKTPO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Delegates of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and PHD Chamber of Commerce called on MD JKTPO had separate meetings with newly appointed Managing Director Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), Khalid Jahangir at JKTPO here.

The delegations were headed Rahul Sahai, Chairman PHDCCI Jammu and Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu.

Briefing the Managing Director about various issues being faced by the MSME/entrepreneurs in Jammu region the delegation also discussed structural and sustained reform measures undertaken by the J&K Government. The delegations also appreciated the recent initiatives of LG administration aimed at promoting trade and Investment in the UT of J&K and called for generation of awareness about opportunities, schemes and avenues available for development of entrepreneurship and Industry. They also suggested for sustained interface between JKTPO and the business community to provide fillip to the trade and industry

Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, listened to the delegation attentively and sought specific suggestions/inputs with respect to sectors/areas which require attention of JKTPO. Stating that JKTPO had been focusing on promotion of Products, Crafts and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir for exports. Recently a Buyer Seller Meeting had been organized in Jammu and Srinagar to provide market linkages to entrepreneurs.

Managing Director extended the invitation to the industry association to be the part of the ONDC workshop being organized at Jammu on 2nd September and Srinagar on 5th September.

He further added that the JKTPO will be conducting workshops in the district with an aim to make entrepreneurs aware of the various government incentives to boost trade/ exports from the region. Towards the end of the meeting, the Managing Director said involvement of stakeholders and a synergistic approach shall be followed to give boost to the products of J&K.