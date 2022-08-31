Patanjali lays foundation stone for setting up Palm Oil Mill

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Patanjali Foods Limited-formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited laid foundation stone for setting up Oil Palm Mill at Industrial Growth Centre Niglock in Arunachal Pradesh today.

The foundation stone was laid by Shradhye Acharya Ji and Shri Tage Taki, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. “In State of Arunachal Pradesh, we plan to undertake Oil Palm plantations on 38000 hectors area across nine districts. We have already established two nurseries at Pasighat and Holangi and are in the process of establishing three more nurseries in Lower Siang district an Kherram, FTC and Dipa,” said an official of the Patanjali Foods Limited, adding that this will give impetus to State’s economy and will bring tremendous employment generation along with increase in local farmer’s income.

Patanjali Foods has committed itself to Government’s NMEO-OP program and plans to undertake large scale cultivation of Oil Palm plantations on five lakh hectare areas in India, out of which 3.2 lakh hectare will be in North East region, said an official.

“Patanjali’s NE Oil Palm Program will immensely benefit State’s economy for over next 30 years, key benefits include: Average annual production of around 7.5 lakhs MT Palm oil, saving of about Rs 10500 crore of forex outgo annually and employment generation for nearly 5.8 lakh persons,” claimed Patanjali.

The official further said, “We work with 43000 farm families and have 60000 hectare areas under palm plantation along with 182 farmer information cum FFB procurement Centres, 22 fertilizer godowns and Two State of the Art Oil Processing Mills in Andhra Pradesh.”