Red Gold Tomatoes Return to Italian Embassy to Promote Premium European Canned Tomatoes

NEW DELHI, Nov 18: “Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe” are back in India. Whether peeled whole, chopped, or cherry tomatoes, Europe’s excellent canned tomatoes are a culinary treasure, delicious for classic Italian dishes such as pizza, pasta, and sauces, as well as vibrant Indian dishes. The campaign – managed by OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud – Italia – an Association that unites tomato growers and the tomato canning industry – and co-funded by the European Commission – promotes the export of Europe’s excellent canned tomatoes, raising awareness of their high-quality and versatility. Visit our booth no. D10 in Hall 1B at SIAL, The International Trade show, from December 7th to 9th 2023 at IICC (Yashobhoomi) Dwarka, New Delhi to find out more about these premium canned tomatoes and visit the dedicated demo area of the show to taste some of the special dishes using Red Gold tomatoes from Europe prepared by our chefs. The Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe campaign will be back in Delhi in March 2024 at AAHAR, the International Food and Hospitality Fair. “We see a great opportunity to increase the export of canned tomatoes from Italy into India, specifically whole peeled tomatoes, chopped tomatoes and cherry tomatoes. More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are demanding premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and safe,” says the President of OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud – Italia, Guglielmo Vaccaro. “The figures for the import into India of whole and chopped canned tomatoes at the end of 2022 are extremely encouraging as they amounted to €3.4 million compared with €1.3 million at the end of 2021. Italy has been by far the major contributor to this positive trend, seeing growth from 1.3 to 3.2 million euros, and is the largest exporter of tinned whole and chopped tomatoes overall. A total of 2,978 tonnes of canned whole and chopped tomatoes were exported from Italy to India. Imports from Italy for the first 5 months of 2023 amounted to approximately €1.4 million, up from €1.3 million in the first 5 months of 2022.” The campaign, called “Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe”, aims to raise awareness of European canned tomatoes, preserved using a mix of traditional wisdom and up-to-date technology to the highest quality and safety standards. The superior quality and flavour of canned tomatoes from Europe, and especially from Italy, is perfect for food professionals and chefs, home cooks, and influencers alike. Our tomatoes are picked at their peak of ripeness, full of Mediterranean sunshine, and utterly delicious. But their goodness is not just in their flavour: they also offer an abundance of vitamins A and C, and minerals, including potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and fibre, as well as being low in calories. Interestingly, while many foods are at their best eaten raw and fresh, tomatoes – rich in lycopene, a protective antioxidant – provide a higher level of lycopene when canned than when raw. Find out more at redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.Com Follow us on Instagram – Facebook – Youtube. What more can we say? Enjoy – it’s from Europe! (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). (PTI)