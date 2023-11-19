Israeli strikes on Gaza school kill at least 100 Palestinians     

GAZA, Nov 18: A Palestinian medical source said on Saturday that at least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded after Israel bombed a school housing displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip.

The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua that the bodies of at least 100 people were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital following intense Israeli strikes on Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia refugee camp.

The source said the death toll was likely to increase significantly as a result of the continued recovery of the bodies from inside the school and the critical condition of a large number of wounded.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that hundreds of displaced people were living in the school when it was targeted by Israeli army’s intense airstrikes and artillery attack. (UNI)