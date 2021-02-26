Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu helped police by pacifying protesters, lawyer tells Delhi Court

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence at the Red Fort in the National Capital, on Friday told a Delhi court that he was “helping police pacify the crowd”.

Praying the court to preserve the CCTV footage of the Red Fort, which is already with the probe agency, Sidhu denied the charges against him in connection with the incidents during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new agri laws here on Republic Day.

Sidhu submitted to the court that he was in Haryana’s Murthal till 12 noon on that day.

While submitting CCTV footages of the hotel where Sidhu was staying, his lawyer Abhishek Gupta said, “He checked out from the hotel at around 1200 hrs in Murthal and reached Red Fort around 1400 hrs.”

Mr Gupta claimed that this would be clear from the CCTV footage and checkout bill.

The counsel also said that his client’s phones are already with the police and they can track his location.

Seeking a fair and impartial investigation in the matter, he said, “That’s my right, and you have powers to ensure it.”

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order on the application filed by Sidhu seeking directions to the investigating agency to include all videos and other material showing his innocence in the probe records and conduct fair investigation.

Following his arrest after the R-Day incidents, Sidhu is undergoing judicial custody in the matter.

