Rectification Of “Tarnah Bridge” To Take More Than 5 Months To Complete: NHAI Replies In RTI

JAMMU, Sept 20: The National Authority of India (NHAI) in response to an application under Right to Information Act on Wednesday has informed that rectification of damaged portion of Tarnah bridge on National Highway between Jammu to Lakhanpur would take more than five months to complete.

While replying the online RTI application of Jammu based RTI Activist, Raman Sharma regarding completion time to be taken for repair works of damaged Tarnah bridge, Project Director, NHAI ?Project Implementation Unit Jammu has stated, “Tarnah Bridge Rectification for damaged portion is likely to be completed by Feb-2024.”

It has also apprised in the reply that causeway has been made operational for Light Motor Vehicles(LMV) Traffic.

Regarding the query related to estimated cost for the repair work of the damaged bridge, the reply served by the NHAI reveals that no estimation cost has been prepared by it so far.

NHAI’s reply could not provide a clear information regarding the total percent of repair work that has been completed on this damaged Tarnah bridge in Kathua.

“Bridge rehabilitation can be commenced only after completion of monsoon period ” the NHAI reply reads.

RTI Activist Sharma had submitted this online RTI application on August 21, 2023 using online RTI portal (rtionline.gov.in) to find out the estimated completion date of repair works and estimated amount to be utilized by NHAI for repair works of significant Tarnag bridge between Jammu-Pathankot national highway at Dayalachak was damaged in July 2023 due to heavy flood in river Tarnah after continuous rain. (AGENCIES)