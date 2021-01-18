Recruitment scam in Handicrafts Department

The levels of the standard of efficient administration, the process of scrutiny and the extent of absence of cross examining veracity of important documents in erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir can be found symbolically in how just by producing fake appointment letters from the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) , three ”Training Officers” were appointed in Government services in the Handicrafts Department Kashmir. Not only that, they have been regularly drawing salaries for three years, nearly over Rs.70000 per month and enjoying other service benefits too. Cannot it be construed that there was more to it than meets the eye? Was the entire process of making fake letters and forged signatures managed only on the basis of some ”assurances and insulation” from some insiders in the said department? Has there been no set procedure of going in for post recruitment scrutiny and verification by the concerned departments to ascertain the genuineness of such letters and orders? Has never a personnel audit been conducted to check and verify whether everything was being done in sensitive personnel matters in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations? If through proper, recognised and authorised channels like the one under reference JKSSB, some blue eyed boys and favourites of some insiders did not get through and qualify , was this criminal and unethical mode employed under a conspiracy? These are a few questions but just a tip of iceberg in respect of such a stinking scenario which need answers and fixing of due accountability.

The other part of the scam is as to how the cheat beneficiaries were enjoying carefree sleep during nights and behaving quite normally during their ”duty hours” in the office is all a fit case for both crime detecting specialists as well as for psychologists. Were they quite sure that their forgery and cheating would never get unveiled or they had some assurances and extending of immunity from some political leaders, influential authorities etc must all be cracked by the Police authorities. This scam is not the first of its kind having come to the fore and it is still not known for sure as to how many similar instances regarding somehow getting the lucrative Government jobs ,frauds and manipulations of different nature in various departments have been getting ”settled under the dust” of time over them. It is also not known in other spheres like correctness and fair calculations of salaries and other benefits whether calculated correctly , drawn and paid as per rules and procedures in most of those departments of Jammu and Kashmir which have not gone through mandatory personnel audits as audits and inspections conducted without prior information can detect those inherent but disguised frauds. Whether testimonials and academic degrees and certificates of the recruited candidates were genuine and from recognised institutions, whether proof of date of birth of employees concerned etc was correct – a universal audit in and confirmation from all Government departments to that effect – was extremely important.

Kudos for efforts in getting this scam exposed as these ”officers” reportedly were quite sure and rather assured of getting inducted into KAS cadre only after their next promotion and just in a few years reach the positions of HoDs, Additional or Special Secretaries and the like in the Government. In other words, cheating, proxies, forgeries and swindling were sought to be not only legitimised but proceeded further with an eye on premium. There can be no other unfortunate thing so far concepts of probity, transparency and the reigning supreme of the fairness and legitimacy being disregarded to this extent. Now, it is to be seen how fast the scam gets unfolded in totality, how at the outset, Rs.17.25 lakh from each of the fraudster as salary etc drawn for three years was recovered along with interest and how they faced the rigours of the law so as to set a precedent and act as a deterrent.