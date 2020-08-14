Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India best in world, fatality rate lowest: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.

Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said.

“We have done our best in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our recovery rate is the highest in the world whereas the fatality rate is the lowest,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement. (AGENCIES)