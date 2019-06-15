Record win reflects victory of common voter’s aspirations: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 15: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the historic record electoral victory in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, in fact reflects the victory of common voters’ aspirations, particularly those of the youth as well as other hitherto lesser attended sections of society including women and the deprived.

Addressing a public meeting here today, after being given a rousing welcome on his arrival for the first time since being sworn in as Union Minister for the second consecutive term, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the important lesson from the recent elections was that regardless of the criticism by opponents and regardless of the false propaganda by a section of media, the final outcome of the election was determined by those who voted as the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes rolled out for them and as beneficiaries of development projects initiated for them.

“The record victory margin of more than 3.57 lakh votes in Udhampur constituency was possible because we received the vote of those who were convinced by the sincerity with which Modi’s pro-poor schemes reached the most needy without any consideration of caste, religion or vote bank. This huge victory margin was also possible because the voters who were benefited by the enormous development projects in the form of roads, state-of-art bridges, passport offices, radio stations, national institutes of learning like National Institute of High Altitude Medicine, national projects like Devika project , Seed Processing Plant and Industrial Biotech Park, Highway Haats, professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sports Stadiums, reservation for border youth etc, threw their weight behind us and refused to get swayed by biased criticism or media propaganda,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh announced that hereafter, the list of PMGSY roads will be prepared by the reference of Sarpanches of respective Panchayats without any interference from MP or MLA. He said, the issue of toll tax for the daily commuters from Reasi has already been taken up with the Governor’s administration and hoped that very soon, an acceptable way out will be found.

Former Minister Ajay Nanda, BJP District president Kuldeep Dubey, former MLA Baldev Sharma, Chairman of Reasi Municipal Corporation Jagdish Puri, presidents of different Mandals and a number of Sarpanches were among those who spoke on the occasion.