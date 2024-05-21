Record turnout in Valley is salute to PM’s vision, policies: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today said that J&K had blossomed as a democracy registering record turnout of voters.

Chugh said the days of boycott and bullets spearheaded by Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis are over in the Valley.

People are enthused to exercise their franchise. It’s all because PM Modi has ushered in a new era in J&K where militancy and guns are gone by.

Chugh said it is a victory of Modi era that the Kashmir Valley had witnessed unprecedented turn out of voters.

He said whichever way the verdict goes but it’s a proud moment for the nation which salutes the Prime Minister Modi for making it happen.

Chugh said the Valley based parties instead of launching a hate campaign against BJP and Modi should candidly admit the discernible change brought by Modi Government in the UT where people freely breathe in open air and cast their vote without any threat and fear.

He said this has not been possible during the Congress rule at Centre and NC-Congress combine Government in the erstwhile State of J&K. He said the large scale participation of the people in the elections in Kashmir Valley is a victory of democracy and pro people policies of Modi Government while it is the defeat to divisive forces and dynastic parties who misled the people for decades together for their vested political interests.