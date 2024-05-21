CS reviews overall security scenario

*Committee formed to devise SOPs for safety of tourists, political workers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high level meeting of Civil and Police administration to review the security scenario prevailing in J&K in the wake of ensuing tourist season and ongoing election process in the Union Territory.

The meeting deliberated on taking further steps in strengthening the security grid in view of the ongoing tourist season.

The meeting besides DG Police and Principal Secretary Home was attended by ADGP, L&O, BGS 15 Corps, ADGP, CID, ADGP, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, IGP, Kashmir, Director Tourism, Jammu/ Kashmir and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary observed that the dividends of peace prevailing in the UT from the past 4-5 years have been substantial and encouraging for all. He maintained that the bumper tourist arrivals and significant voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections are visible indicators of peace and harmony witnessed here during this period. He further stated that any effort to derail the visible conducive environment would be dealt with strictly.

Dulloo remarked that this notable improvement in the security scenario has benefitted one and all and needs to be preserved at every cost. He impressed upon the law and order maintaining agencies to be vigilant against the inimical forces and ensure concerted coordination for absolute safety of tourists, political workers and other civilians in J&K.

DGP RR Swain, said that the law enforcement agencies are taking both on-field and off-field measures to ensure safety of the citizens here. He also noted that the participation of people in large numbers in the ongoing elections has unnerved certain elements who would never be allowed to succeed in their designs by the security forces.

He favoured devising of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be adhered to by the different stakeholders to minimize the chances of any terror incident by terrorists. He called for initiating certain prophylactic measures to ensure least disturbances in day to day business and routine of our citizens. He revealed that necessary steps would be taken to root out chances of happening of such incidents in future.

Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, in his comments stated that the law maintaining agencies have an added responsibility to consolidate the gains they had made over past few years. He stressed on devising renewed strategy to safeguard both political workers and tourists alike. He called for sensitization of all the vulnerable sections especially the migrant labourers, minorities and tourist stakeholders about the safety measures to be observed under all circumstances. He also suggested for devising Do’s and Don’ts for the various tour operators, hotels/lodges, local guides, home-stays to achieve the same.

Other participants including the Divisional Commissioners and ADGP Jammu and IGP Kashmir gave their suggestions for safeguarding the lives of vulnerable sections including the tourists and political workers in J&K. It was informed that the security establishments are fully capable to tackle the challenges posed by the terror elements. The law enforcement agencies are in total grip of the situation and proper strategy would be put in place to prevent happening of any terror strike in future and all efforts shall be made for complete elimination of terror from our soil.

The meeting also decided to constitute a Committee consisting of both senior Police and Civil officers to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety of all the susceptible groups in J&K. The SOP will chalk out duties and responsibilities of all the stakeholders_ viz the government, general public, tourists, political workers and the hospitality industry.