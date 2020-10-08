Recent induction of Rafale, Chinook and Apache aircraft significantly enhanced our combat capability over adversaries: IAF chief

NEW DELHI : I would like to commend air warriors for prompt deployment along northern border during recent standoff said IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Space domain likely to become important in coming years said IAF Chief Bhadauria at Air Force Day parade.

Apart from growing sub-conventional threats, low cost options like drones are increasingly demanding greater attention said IAF chief.

Emerging security scenario mandates greater need to have a strong air force to fight across domains and entire spectrum of warfare said IAF chief.

We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage adversary should the need arise said IAF chief.

Recent induction of Rafale, Chinook and Apache aircraft significantly enhanced our combat capability over adversaries said IAF chief. (agencies)