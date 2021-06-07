Recent economic package insufficient to revive J&K economy: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 7: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah today said that the economy of J&K is at brink of collapse and the recent economic package announced by the Government is insufficient to revive it.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the Party’s constituency in-charges of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district here at party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha. Party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, North Zone president and MP Baramulla Mohammad Akbar Lone and provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir were also present in the meeting.

The Constituency in charges who attended the meeting include Javed Dar from Rafiabad, Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie of Sopore, Ghulam Hassan Rahi of Baramulla, Farooq Shah from Tangmarg, Reyaz Bedar from Pattan, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri from Uri and Muhammad Yaqoob Wani from Sangrama. Irshad Ahmed Kar was also present in the meeting.

Besides party affairs, issues concerning the public dominated the interaction in the meeting. The Constituency in charges also gave the estimation of the political situation prevailing in their respective areas to the vice president. The in-charges also gave detailed appraisal of the ravaging impact of ongoing COVID-19 crises on the varied economic activities in their respective constituencies.

While interacting with the party functionaries, Omar expressed concern over the soaring unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and increased incidents of suicide among youth. He said the increased occurrence of suicides in Kashmir is a physical manifestation of the sordid anti youth policies of the incumbent Government pushing already aggrieved educated and skilled youth towards wall.

He said the successive clamp down and COVID induced lock downs have further compounded the woes of J&K youth by choking the already constrained job sector. He said that there are thousands of unemployed medicos, paramedics, engineers, graduates and post graduates waiting for job openings.

The NC vice president exhorted the party functionaries to give all support to the administration in the battle against COVID-19 and help people in whatever way they could.