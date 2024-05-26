Reasi Admn to celebrate birth of each girl child in 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

Reasi, May 25: District Development Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, convened a meeting to review the functioning of the Social Welfare Department in the district. The meeting focussed on evaluating the various ongoing schemes and activities aimed for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

District Social Welfare Officer Reasi, Sachin Sharma provided a detailed insights into the ongoing schemes and initiatives. A significant emphasis was placed on reaching the door step of the beneficiaries so that no targeted beneficiary shall remain devoid of benefits of services.

During the meeting, DDC emphasised the importance of close coordination among other departments to ensure the smooth functioning of the schemes. He put special emphasis on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme and issued special instructions to celebrate the birth of each girl child born in year 2024 in the district Reasi as Beti Janmotsav as a step towards the empowerment of women.

He directed the officers to display list of all pensioners on District Portal and to conduct mega awareness programmes of all the welfare schemes in all Blocks/ Panchayats and educational institutions for the wide publicity of all the schemes.

ADDC Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Joint Director Chief Planning Officer Narinder Kumar and Assistant Director Planning Rajesh Kumar were also present.