Astro India launches Mahindra’s metal bodied ‘Treo Plus’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Astro India Automobile Private Limited unveiled popular e-auto ‘Treo Plus’ with a metal body, manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML).

The vehicle was launched in presence of Vikram Mahajan (Managing Director, Astro India), Satyam Gupta (Director, Astro India), Vivek Gupta (Area Sales Manager, MLMML), Amit Sharma (VP Sales Commercial, Astro India), Sourab Sethi (Mahindra Finance) and Sham Khajuria (Cholamandalam Finance).

Listening to customer feedback, MLMML has incorporated a metal body to its highly popular product, the Treo Plus. The Treo Plus metal body is competitively priced at Rs 3.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

To bring the new Treo Plus closer to customers, Mahindra along with its finance partners have lined up multiple offers. For example, the loan tenure has now been increased to 60 months, and up to 90% finance as well as low down payment schemes are also being offered.

Since its launch in 2018, Mahindra’s Treo has captured the hearts of its customers with over 50000 units being sold till date. Not only have these Treo autos collectively covered an astounding 1.10 billion kilometres, but they’ve also saved an impressive 18500 metric tonne of carbon dioxide emissions from being released into the atmosphere, while providing micro-entrepreneurial opportunities to individuals. The Treo auto also commands an approximate 52 % market share in the L5M EV category.

With the largest service network spread across India, customers are assured of an unparalleled after sales support. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 5 year/120000 km standard warranty on the metal bodied Treo Plus.

In terms of performance, it maintains remarkable specifications, including a 10.24 kWh battery capacity, 8 kW power with 42 Nm torque, and an impressive driving range of more than 150 km on a single charge. With a wheelbase of 2073 mm and Hill Hold Assist, it ensures exceptional driving experience.

In line with its customer-centric approach, MLMML offers the UDAY program, providing drivers with a Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover for the first year upon purchasing the Treo metal body. This underscores Mahindra’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its customers.