Ready To Tackle Any Covid Situation: J&K Govt

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday emphasized that it is ready to tackle any Covid situation that may arise in near future.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a mock drill conducted at JawaharLal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital in Srinagar on Monday Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar, said that the government is prepared to tackle any Covid situation that may come in the future .

He said, the rate of covid-19 cases are appearing in Jammu and Kashmir but not seen any increase in daily hospitalization.

Today all over the country a mock drill was conducted to see the preparedness to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases and to assess the preparedness if any sort of emergency arises in case of hospitalizations of the patients.

He said an exercise was being conducted all over Jammu and Kashmir today including JLNM Hospital to assess the functioning of oxygen plants, oxygen beds and availability of medicines besides testing kits.

He said “we are prepared to tackle any situation that may come in the near future”.

He said ”if there are any shortcomings which we will see during this mock drill will be fulfilled in the shortest possible time.

Kumar said that the symptoms being reported among the patients at present are not as severe as were seen in the past Delta variants of covid cases which were prevalent in the community.

He said the testing guidelines already exist there and if anybody has influenza or respiratory distress must report to hospital and get tested for Covid.

There are sufficient arrangements for covid test facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. He said over the last ten day the testing facilities have also been increased and intensified.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike in the Covid cases during the past over one week and authorities in Kashmir valley on April 3 had directed all Chief Medical Officers to increase the rate of Covid-19 testing and establish Flu clinics at all health institutions.