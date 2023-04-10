LG Sinha Inspects Progress Of SASB’s Yatri Niwas At Pantha Chowk

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conducted the on-site inspection of the construction work of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s Office and Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor emphasized on accelerating the pace of works to ensure timely completion of the project.

The new facility will fulfil the long pending demand of all stakeholders and devotees from across the country and abroad.