Ready to deal with any challenge along LoC, Valley: GOC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 25: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps of Army, Lieutenant General D P Pandey today said that pullout of US forces from Afghani-stan may lead to pushing in some militants into Kashmir but Army is ready to deal with any misadventure along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

Lt Gen Pandey while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a passing-out parade at JAKLI Regimental Centre Rangreth said that some people who are fond of freedom must ponder over what is the situation across LoC and the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The GOC while replying to a query on impact of the US forces pull-out from Afghanistan on Kashmir said that some militants may be pushed into Kashmir but Army is ready for any challenge.

“Whatever happened 30 year ago caused a huge distress to the people of Kashmir. Yes, there is a possibility that US forces pull-out from Afghanistan may lead to pushing in of some militants into Kashmir,” the GOC said.

“But situation is not what it was 30 years ago. We are ready and fully geared up to foil all bids and to face every challenge whether on LoC or the hinterland”, he said.

He said that for the Army, the first priority is always conventional training, then counter insurgency operations or counter infiltration operations. “Wherever police need us for any kind of operation we are joining them,” he said.

“Ceasefire or no ceasefire, our eyes are set on our enemy. We are ready to face any misadventure be that on the LoC or in the hinterland. We are ready to respond at every level effectively”, he said.

The GOC said that weaponry coming to Army is a normal process which is part of annual turnover. “Given the Chinese situation on the LAC, a balance of forces is being maintained,” he said.

Lt Gen Panday said that earlier under narco-modules, only money would come but now drugs are also coming. “J&K Police is dealing with the narco-infiltration very effectively and a lot of drugs have been seized. It’s high time for parents, civil society, and teachers to keep focusing on children so that they stay away from drugs,” he said.

Asked whether the recent dialogue between J&K politicians and New Delhi would have any impact on Kashmir’s security situation, Lt Gen Pandey said that security situation and political process are two different things. “Dialogue is an ongoing process which is always on. Security situation is a different matter that is being tackled at different levels,” he said.

The GOC said that unless the militant network goes, there is a need for a security grid so that people come out and live in a peaceful atmosphere. Asked about the status of infiltration on LoC in Kashmir, he said so far there is zero infiltration this year but launch pads are active. “Whatever happens on the LoC will be dealt with effectively and professionally,” he said.