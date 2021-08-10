RBU introduces 50 new job-oriented courses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: The Rayat Bahra University, in an innovative initiative, has introduced over 50 new industry-driven job-oriented courses to ensure that the students get placements on completion of course.

These courses have been designed by the experienced faculty of the university who explored the job potential in different sectors to decide on the new courses and on their recommendations the university has introduced these new courses from this academic session.

The Rayat Bahra University is also opening on its campus a Defense Preparatory Academy (DPA) for youth who are interested in joining Indian Armed Forces.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of the Rayat Bahra University, Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Singh and Gurinder Singh Bahra, Vice-President of the Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions, disclosed this in an interaction with media persons here today.

Listing some of the new courses, they said that the School of Medical and Allied Sciences had introduced Masters in Public Health, Masters in Physiotherapy, Masters in Sports Physiotherapy Masters in Sports Nutrition, and B Sc Cardiovascular Technology, M.Sc in Radiology & Imaging Technology, Dialysis Technology, Operation Theater and Anaesthesia Technology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Diploma Medical Lab Technology.

Speaking about the programmes to be offered at the Defense Preparatory Academy, Lt. Gen KJ Singh chief patron said that there would be three types of programmes at the academy. The Long-term programme would be for boys who want to join National Defense Academy (NDA). These boys will complete their CBSE +2 through Rayat Bahra International School and their NDA preparation through the DPA.

In the Mid Term programme boys and girls who want to join Armed forces after finishing Bachelors and/or Masters degrees would be trained as there is huge demand for engineers, educators, lawyers and many more special supporting services. The Short-term programme would be for boys and girls who have got a call from Service Selection Board (SSB). This will be a 15-day boot camp consisting of outdoor physical training, group discussions, interview skills, social attributes, mess behaviour and psychological tests.

Lt. Gen KJ Singh said that this academy faculty will be 100 percent retired officers from the Indian Armed Forces.