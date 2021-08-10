India Yamaha Motor launches Neo-Retro motorcycle

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Private Limited as a part of its electrifying brand campaign “The Call of the Blue” launches its first Neo-Retro motorcycle for the Indian market at Royal Yamaha here today.

The launching takes place in presence of Director-Royal Motors Syed Zahoor and Managing Director-Royal Motors Syed Ifaq.

The FZ-X has innovative features and offers a comfortable riding position for touring lovers. The FZ-X can be availed at a starting price of Rs 1,23,900 (Ex-Showroom, Jammu).

The FZ-X model is engineered to be the ultimate riding partner across various riding conditions and is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine. FZ-X offers a masculine and commanding presence and comes across as a handsome motorcycle with strong metal components visible on the fuel tank, side covers, engine guard, headlight stays, the front fender, fender stay, and the grab-bar, for increased strength and durability. The front forks are covered with stylish black colour boots adding to the overall style.

The new FZ-X comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The exhaust note too is extensively tuned to produce a powerful sound.

The feature-loaded FZ-X is Bluetooth enabled, it also receives a Communication Control Unit (1st in India for Yamaha bikes), which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps users enjoy a fuller motorcycling lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ifaq, MD, Royal Yamaha said, “We stay committed to offer best of our products to the Indian two-wheeler audience and FZ-X is one step further in that direction. Today, we announce the launch of all-new FZ-X, Yamaha’s first Neo-Retro offering for the Indian market that provides the perfect balance of practicality, durability, technology and style. It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to Ride Free and enjoy Yamaha’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute. Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India.”