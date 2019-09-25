RBI rebuts social media rumours on closure of 9 banks

MUMBAI, Sept 25: Rebutting social media rumours swiftly, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said no commercial banks are going to be shut.

Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar discribed such social media messages as “mischievous” saying the government was in process of strengthening public sector banks by infusing capital in them.

“Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false,” the central bank said in a statement.

Messages are circulating in various social media platforms that nine banks will be closed down permanently by the RBI and appeals being made to public to withdraw their money from them.

“No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers,” Kumar said in a tweet.

The messages are being circulated a day after the RBI placed restrictions on withdrawals in the crippled Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), thus affecting lakhs of customers. (PTI)